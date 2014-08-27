MUMBAI Aug 27 Indian shares rose on Wednesday to a record closing high as expectations of further monetary stimulus in the Euro zone raised hopes of continued foreign inflows, lifting blue-chips such as ICICI Bank Ltd.

Tata Motors provisionally ended 2.2 percent higher while ICICI Bank rose 2.5 percent.

The broader NSE index provisionally gained 0.49 percent, to close near its record high of 7,968.25 hit on Monday. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)