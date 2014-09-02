MUMBAI, Sept 2 India's benchmark BSE index on Tuesday surged past the psychologically key level of 27,000 to a third consecutive record high, as blue-chips such as HDFC Bank gained after recent data raised hopes about the economy.

The 30-share BSE index rose as much as 0.8 percent to a record high of 27,082.85 before provisionally ending 0.57 percent higher.

The milestone comes a day after the broader NSE index surpassed the 8,000 level for the first time. The NSE index also hit a record high on Tuesday, rising as much as 0.92 percent to 8,101.95. It provisionally ended up 0.69 percent.

HDFC Bank rose 2.2 percent, while ITC gained 1.4 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)