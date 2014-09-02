BRIEF-Vardhman Special Steels appoints Sachit Jain as vice-chairman
* Says appointment of Sachit Jain, managing director as vice-chairman of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Sept 2 India's benchmark BSE index on Tuesday surged past the psychologically key level of 27,000 to a third consecutive record high, as blue-chips such as HDFC Bank gained after recent data raised hopes about the economy.
The 30-share BSE index rose as much as 0.8 percent to a record high of 27,082.85 before provisionally ending 0.57 percent higher.
The milestone comes a day after the broader NSE index surpassed the 8,000 level for the first time. The NSE index also hit a record high on Tuesday, rising as much as 0.92 percent to 8,101.95. It provisionally ended up 0.69 percent.
HDFC Bank rose 2.2 percent, while ITC gained 1.4 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
By Susan Mathew April 28 Southeast Asian stock markets held steady on Friday with Singapore logging its fourth straight month of gains, while Indonesia posted its third straight winning month. Singapore shares eked out a small gain in the session despite data showing a rise in unemployment rate. Financials rose, with DBS Group adding 0.7 percent and United Overseas Bank 1.5 percent. The city-state's overall unemployment rate edged up to 2.3 percent in the first quarte