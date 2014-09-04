US STOCKS-Nasdaq breaches 6,000 as earnings boost shares; U.S. tax code proposal eyed
* Nasdaq takes 17 years to climb 1,000 points post Y2K bubble
MUMBAI, Sept 4 India's BSE index snapped its nine-day winning streak on Thursday as investors pared positions in blue-chips such as ICICI Bank after a string of record highs earlier in the week, and as caution prevailed ahead of a key ECB meeting.
ICICI Bank provisionally fell 0.6 percent while Tata Consultancy Services ended 1.1 percent lower.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.2 percent lower, while the broader NSE index lost 0.23 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Indexes up: Dow 1.14 pct, S&P 0.55 pct, Nasdaq 0.67 pct (Updates to early afternoon)