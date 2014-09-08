MUMBAI, Sept 8 Indian shares rose more than 1
percent on Monday, resuming their record-setting streak after
two days of consolidations, as strong foreign buying and weak
oil prices stoked buying in blue-chips such as HDFC Bank
.
The broader NSE index gained as much as 1.15 percent
to a new high of 8,180.20, while the benchmark BSE index
rose 1.2 percent to an all-time high of 27,354.99,
surpassing their previous records hit on Wednesday.
HDFC Bank provisionally rose 1.9 percent, while Reliance
Industries ended higher 1 percent.
The BSE index provisionally closed 1.2 percent higher, while
the NSE index gained 1.08 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)