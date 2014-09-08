MUMBAI, Sept 8 Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Monday, resuming their record-setting streak after two days of consolidations, as strong foreign buying and weak oil prices stoked buying in blue-chips such as HDFC Bank .

The broader NSE index gained as much as 1.15 percent to a new high of 8,180.20, while the benchmark BSE index rose 1.2 percent to an all-time high of 27,354.99, surpassing their previous records hit on Wednesday.

HDFC Bank provisionally rose 1.9 percent, while Reliance Industries ended higher 1 percent.

The BSE index provisionally closed 1.2 percent higher, while the NSE index gained 1.08 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)