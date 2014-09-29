MUMBAI, Sept 29 Indian shares fell on Monday as rate-sensitive firms such as ICICI Bank Ltd fell a day ahead of the central bank's policy review, although exporters gained after the rupee weakened.

Falls also tracked lower Asian shares after an upwards revision to U.S. economic growth estimate for the second quarter raised fears of a Fed rate hike, while political unrest in Hong Kong also weighed on sentiment.

ICICI Bank provisionally closed 1.3 percent lower, while HDFC Bank Ltd fell 0.6 percent.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd rose 3.6 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd ended higher 3.3 percent.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.11 percent lower, while the broader NSE index lost 0.12 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)