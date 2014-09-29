BRIEF-Panache Innovations says to consider appointment of CFO
* Says to consider and approve appointment of CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Sept 29 Indian shares fell on Monday as rate-sensitive firms such as ICICI Bank Ltd fell a day ahead of the central bank's policy review, although exporters gained after the rupee weakened.
Falls also tracked lower Asian shares after an upwards revision to U.S. economic growth estimate for the second quarter raised fears of a Fed rate hike, while political unrest in Hong Kong also weighed on sentiment.
ICICI Bank provisionally closed 1.3 percent lower, while HDFC Bank Ltd fell 0.6 percent.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd rose 3.6 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd ended higher 3.3 percent.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.11 percent lower, while the broader NSE index lost 0.12 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Says to consider and approve appointment of CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Apr 24 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE001A14QJ0 HDFC 90D 25-Apr-17 99.9829 6.2426 1 500 99.9829