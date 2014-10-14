MUMBAI Oct 14 India's largest listed property developer DLF Ltd slumped 10 percent during pre-open trading, heading towards its biggest single-day fall since September 2013 after the market regulator barred the company from tapping the capital markets for three years.

The ban, a blow to the heavily-indebted real estate firm, follows what the regulator said was DLF's failure to provide key information on subsidiaries and pending legal cases at the time of its record-breaking 2007 initial public offering. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)