MUMBAI Oct 17 Indian shares rose on Friday, led by gains in stocks of domestic oriented companies including lenders such as HDFC Bank on value buying and hopes a likely win for the BJP in two recent state elections would help push key reforms.

The gains, however, were not enough to avert a fourth consecutive weekly fall amid one of the most volatile spells in world markets in years.

HDFC Bank provisionally rose 3.4 percent while ICICI Bank ended 3.3 percent higher.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally gained 0.42 percent and the broader NSE index provisionally gained 0.41 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)