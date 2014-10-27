MUMBAI Oct 27 Indian shares fell on Monday, retreating from a more than one-month high earlier in the session to snap a five-session gaining streak, as investors booked profits and Hindustan Unilever forecast a softer demand environment in the near term.

Shares of companies facing regulatory probes also continued to slump, with DLF ending down 8.3 percent.

Hindustan Unilever provisionally lost 5.7 percent.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.37 percent lower, while the broader NSE index lost 0.32 percent after earlier marking its highest intraday level since Sept. 23.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)