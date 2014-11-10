MUMBAI Nov 10 Indian shares hit record highs on Monday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push to expand his cabinet raised further hopes for economic reforms, but gave up most of their gains towards the end of the session as investors booked profits.

The BSE index earlier rose as much as 0.57 percent to a record high of 28,027.96, its fifth all-time high in six sessions but provisionally ended up just 0.02 percent.

The broader NSE index gained as much as 0.55 percent to a record high of 8,383.05. It ended up 0.09 percent.

ITC surged 4.1 percent on hopes India's new health minister may not pursue a much speculated tax increase. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)