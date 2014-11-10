MUMBAI Nov 10 Indian shares hit record highs on
Monday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push to expand his
cabinet raised further hopes for economic reforms, but gave up
most of their gains towards the end of the session as investors
booked profits.
The BSE index earlier rose as much as 0.57 percent to a
record high of 28,027.96, its fifth all-time high in six
sessions but provisionally ended up just 0.02 percent.
The broader NSE index gained as much as 0.55 percent
to a record high of 8,383.05. It ended up 0.09 percent.
ITC surged 4.1 percent on hopes India's new health
minister may not pursue a much speculated tax increase.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)