MUMBAI Nov 11 Indian shares edged higher on Tuesday as rate-sensitive stocks such as ICICI Bank rose on hopes lower retail inflation data would lead to early interest rate cuts, although profit-taking prevented the indexes from hitting further record highs.

ICICI Bank provisionally rose 1.4 percent while Axis Bank ended up 1.7 percent.

Non-banking finance companies also rose after the central bank's rules on bad loans and capital requirements were on expected lines.

Housing Development Finance Corporation provisionally rose 1.2 percent, while IDFC ended up 2.7 percent.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.13 percent higher, while the broader NSE index gained 0.22 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)