MUMBAI Nov 18 Indian shares ended flat on Tuesday, retreating from record highs hit earlier in the session as investors booked profits even as rising confidence in the domestic economy boosted firms such as Larsen & Toubro .

L&T provisionally gained 2.1 percent while HDFC Bank rose 1.6 percent.

The BSE index rose as much as 0.37 percent to an all-time high of 28,282.85 before ending down 0.05 percent.

The NSE index closed 0.06 percent lower after earlier hitting a record high of 8,454.50. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)