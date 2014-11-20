Nikkei hits 6-week high, tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stocks climbed to a six-week high on Monday as technology shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing surged on upbeat earnings.
MUMBAI Nov 20 Indian shares edged up on Thursday as exporters such as Infosys Ltd rallied after the rupee fell to a nine-month low, although the weaker local currency tempered hopes of interest rate cuts.
Meanwhile, a television news channel reported that Kotak Mahindra Bank may buy ING Vysya Bank, sending both stocks to their record highs.
Infosys provisionally rose 1.1 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services ended up 1.4 percent.
The benchmark BSE index closed 0.16 percent higher, while the broader NSE index gained 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
GUWAHATI, May 1 A mob in India beat to death two Muslims who were accused of trying to steal cows for slaughter, police said on Monday, the latest incident in a surge of violence blamed on hardline Hindu groups.