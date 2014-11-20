MUMBAI Nov 20 Indian shares edged up on Thursday as exporters such as Infosys Ltd rallied after the rupee fell to a nine-month low, although the weaker local currency tempered hopes of interest rate cuts.

Meanwhile, a television news channel reported that Kotak Mahindra Bank may buy ING Vysya Bank, sending both stocks to their record highs.

Infosys provisionally rose 1.1 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services ended up 1.4 percent.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.16 percent higher, while the broader NSE index gained 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)