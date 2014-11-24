MUMBAI Nov 24 Indian shares rose to record highs on Monday after the prospect of further policy stimulus in China and Europe whetted risk appetite globally, while expectations of more reforms during the ongoing winter session of parliament also helped.

Global shares rallied as China is ready to lower rates again after Friday's surprise cut to shore up the cooling economy, while European Central Bank President Mario Draghi surprised by declaring his commitment to fighting deflation.

Blue-chips led the gains. Infosys provisionally rose 3.1 percent while ICICI Bank ended up 2.4 percent.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.58 percent higher after earlier surging to an all-time high of 28,541.96.

The broader NSE index ended up 0.62 percent, coming off a life high of 8,534.65 hit earlier in the session. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)