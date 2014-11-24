MUMBAI Nov 24 Indian shares rose to record
highs on Monday after the prospect of further policy stimulus in
China and Europe whetted risk appetite globally, while
expectations of more reforms during the ongoing winter session
of parliament also helped.
Global shares rallied as China is ready to lower rates again
after Friday's surprise cut to shore up the cooling economy,
while European Central Bank President Mario Draghi surprised by
declaring his commitment to fighting deflation.
Blue-chips led the gains. Infosys provisionally
rose 3.1 percent while ICICI Bank ended up 2.4
percent.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.58
percent higher after earlier surging to an all-time high of
28,541.96.
The broader NSE index ended up 0.62 percent, coming
off a life high of 8,534.65 hit earlier in the session.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)