BRIEF-Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection approves transfer of stake in Sintesis Quimica S.A.I.C Argentina
April 25 Punjab Chemicals And Crop Protection Ltd
MUMBAI Dec 2 Indian shares fell for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, as software services exporters declined on rupee strength and as investors booked profits after the central bank kept interest rates unchanged, although it signalled potential rate cuts by early 2015.
Infosys provisionally fell 2.2 percent while Tata Consultancy Services ended down 1.5 percent.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.45 percent lower, while the broader NSE index lost 0.36 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)
April 25 Punjab Chemicals And Crop Protection Ltd
MUMBAI, April 25 India's IRB InvIT Fund is seeking to raise as much as 46.5 billion rupees ($723.6 million) in an initial public offering next week, kicking off the first-ever listing of an infrastructure investment trust in the country.