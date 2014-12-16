MUMBAI Dec 16 India's benchmark BSE index slumped as much as 2.1 percent on Tuesday to head towards its biggest daily fall in more than five months as the turmoil in global markets is raising concerns the central bank will delay cuts in interest rates.

Global markets tumbled as a downbeat China factory survey and Russia's sharp increase in interest rates reinforced concerns about the global economy at a time of sliding oil prices.

Among blue-chips, ICICI Bank lost 4.2 percent, while ITC declined 3.3 percent.

The NSE index lost as much as 1.96 percent to mark its lowest intraday level since Oct. 29.

The BSE index <.BSESN was down 1.7 percent, heading towards its biggest daily fall since July 8. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)