MUMBAI Dec 16 India's benchmark BSE index
slumped as much as 2.1 percent on Tuesday to head towards its
biggest daily fall in more than five months as the turmoil in
global markets is raising concerns the central bank will delay
cuts in interest rates.
Global markets tumbled as a downbeat China factory survey
and Russia's sharp increase in interest rates reinforced
concerns about the global economy at a time of sliding oil
prices.
Among blue-chips, ICICI Bank lost 4.2 percent,
while ITC declined 3.3 percent.
The NSE index lost as much as 1.96 percent to mark
its lowest intraday level since Oct. 29.
The BSE index <.BSESN was down 1.7 percent, heading towards
its biggest daily fall since July 8.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)