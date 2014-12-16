MUMBAI Dec 16 India's benchmark BSE index
slumped as much as 2.1 percent on Tuesday, marking its biggest
daily fall in more than five months, on worries a weakening
rupee amid continued global turmoil may force the central bank
to delay expected cuts in interest rates.
The Indian rupee hit a 13-month low on Tuesday
after Russia's sharp increase in interest rates reinforced
concerns about the global economy at a time when oil prices are
sliding, while a downbeat China factory survey also weighed.
Among blue-chips, ICICI Bank provisionally lost
4.2 percent, while ITC declined 3.3 percent.
The NSE index unofficially fell 1.85 percent to its
lowest close since Oct. 28.
The BSE index provisionally fell 1.97 percent, its
biggest daily fall since July 8.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)