MUMBAI Dec 16 India's benchmark BSE index slumped as much as 2.1 percent on Tuesday, marking its biggest daily fall in more than five months, on worries a weakening rupee amid continued global turmoil may force the central bank to delay expected cuts in interest rates.

The Indian rupee hit a 13-month low on Tuesday after Russia's sharp increase in interest rates reinforced concerns about the global economy at a time when oil prices are sliding, while a downbeat China factory survey also weighed.

Among blue-chips, ICICI Bank provisionally lost 4.2 percent, while ITC declined 3.3 percent.

The NSE index unofficially fell 1.85 percent to its lowest close since Oct. 28.

The BSE index provisionally fell 1.97 percent, its biggest daily fall since July 8. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)