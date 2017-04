MUMBAI Dec 18 Indian shares rose over 1.5 percent on Thursday to snap their five-day selling streak as blue-chips such as ICICI Bank surged after a global rally and the cabinet's nod to a nationwide sales tax bill led to unwinding of short positions.

ICICI Bank provisionally rose 4.4 percent, while Larsen & Toubro ended higher 2.7 percent.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 1.52 percent higher, while the broader NSE index gained 1.61 percent, marking their biggest daily gains since Oct. 31. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)