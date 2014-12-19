US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
MUMBAI Dec 19 Indian shares rose for a second consecutive day on Friday, led by gains in IT stocks after global rival Accenture Plc raised its revenue forecast, while Reliance Industries rose on bets it will roll out its telecom services in the next few months.
Tata Consultancy Services provisionally rose 2.5 percent while Infosys ended 1.5 percent higher.
Reliance Industries unofficially gained 2.3 percent.
The benchmark BSE index closed 0.8 percent higher, while the broader NSE index gained 0.79 percent, averting a third consecutive weekly decline. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss