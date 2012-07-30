MUMBAI, July 30 Indian shares rallied on Monday, heading to their biggest daily percentage gain since June 29, as blue chips such as Infosys and Tata Motors rallied tracking widespread gains in global risk assets.

Infosys gained 2.85 percent, while Tata Motors rose 4.32 percent.

ICICI Bank added 4 percent, rising for a second consecutive session after its better-than-expected April-June results on Friday.

The 30-share BSE index rose 1.8 percent to 17,150 points. The 50-share NSE index gained 2 percent to at 5,201.10 points. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi & Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)