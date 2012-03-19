India stroll into semi-finals with rout of South Africa
LONDON India crushed South Africa by eight wickets on Sunday to reach the Champions Trophy semi-finals and knock the world's top-ranked team out of the tournament.
MUMBAI, March 19 Indian sugar futures eased on Monday on rising supplies from ongoing cane crushing and a drop in the overseas markets, although a slight improvement in spot demand limited the downside, dealers and analysts said.
* The key April sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.32 percent at 2,812 rupees ($56) per 100 kg by 4:30 p.m., after hitting a contract low of 2,795 rupees last week.
* Prices edged 0.11 percent down to 2,774 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur in top producing Maharashtra state.
* "Liquidity problems have squeezed sugar mills' bargaining power. They require more money to pay for canes due to a rising inventory," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price immediately after harvest or within two weeks.
* Mills have continued to buy sugarcane from farmers at a higher cost, expecting a recent fall in sugar prices to reverse later in the year.
* Indian sugar mills produced 21.2 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1 and March 15, up 14 percent from a year earlier, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said on Monday. The association said cane arrears have mounted to unprecedented levels due to cash crunch.
* "Temperature has started rising in some parts of country. Traders are expecting substantial improvement in demand in coming weeks," he said.
* Demand for the sweetener from ice-cream and beverage makers typically goes up during the summer.
* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.
($1= 50.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Sunday he did not seek support from Washington to end the siege of a southern Philippines town by Islamist militants, a day after the United States said it was providing assistance at the request of the government.