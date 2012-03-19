MUMBAI, March 19 Indian sugar futures eased on Monday on rising supplies from ongoing cane crushing and a drop in the overseas markets, although a slight improvement in spot demand limited the downside, dealers and analysts said.

* The key April sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.32 percent at 2,812 rupees ($56) per 100 kg by 4:30 p.m., after hitting a contract low of 2,795 rupees last week.

* Prices edged 0.11 percent down to 2,774 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur in top producing Maharashtra state.

* "Liquidity problems have squeezed sugar mills' bargaining power. They require more money to pay for canes due to a rising inventory," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price immediately after harvest or within two weeks.

* Mills have continued to buy sugarcane from farmers at a higher cost, expecting a recent fall in sugar prices to reverse later in the year.

* Indian sugar mills produced 21.2 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1 and March 15, up 14 percent from a year earlier, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said on Monday. The association said cane arrears have mounted to unprecedented levels due to cash crunch.

* "Temperature has started rising in some parts of country. Traders are expecting substantial improvement in demand in coming weeks," he said.

* Demand for the sweetener from ice-cream and beverage makers typically goes up during the summer.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

($1= 50.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)