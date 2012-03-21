MUMBAI, March 21 Indian sugar futures rose for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday afternoon on hopes a rise in temperature may boost demand for the sweetener from soft drink and ice cream makers, though ample supplies capped the upside.

* The key April sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.39 percent at 2,814 rupees ($55.77) per 100 kg by 0950 GMT.

* Prices edged 0.18 percent up to 2,769 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur in top producing Maharashtra state.

* "Retail demand is weak. Even bulk consumers like soft drink makers are not active in the market," said Mukesh Kuwadia, secretary, Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

"Temperature is rising. It may boost demand from bulk consumers in coming weeks."

* Demand for the sweetener from ice-cream and beverage makers typically goes up during the summer.

* "The non-levy quota for the current month is sufficient. I am not expecting any sharp rise in prices in short-term," Kuwadia said.

* India has allowed millers to sell 1.35 million tonnes of non-levy sugar in March, 50,000 tonnes lower than the February allocation.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis.

* New York raw sugar futures eased in early trades as the market slipped further from the prior session's 3-week high.

* Indian sugar mills produced 21.2 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1 and March 15, up 14 percent from a year earlier, a trade body said on March 19.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

($1= 50.46 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)