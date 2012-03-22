MUMBAI, March 22 Indian sugar futures fell on
Thursday, hammered by sluggish demand and rising inventory,
although the losses were limited by hopes of an improvement in
demand from soft-drink and ice-cream makers as summer
approaches.
* The key April sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.71 percent at
2,788 rupees ($54.5) per 100 kg.
* Prices fell 0.4 percent to 2,759 rupees per 100 kg in the
spot market in Kolhapur in top producing Maharashtra state.
* "Demand is weak. Temperature is rising, but so far we
haven't witnessed improvement in demand from soft drink makers,"
said an official at Ajinkyatara Co-operative Sugar Factory,
based in Satara district of Maharashtra.
"May be in next few days they will raise purchases."
* Demand for the sweetener from ice-cream and beverage
makers typically goes up during the summer.
* India has allowed millers to sell 1.35 million tonnes of
non-levy sugar in March, 50,000 tonnes lower than the February
allocation.
* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government on a monthly basis.
* Indian sugar mills produced 21.2 million tonnes of the
sweetener between Oct. 1 and March 15, up 14 percent from a year
earlier, a trade body said on March 19.
* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar
in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million
tonnes.
($1= 51.2 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)