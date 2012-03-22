MUMBAI, March 22 Indian sugar futures fell on Thursday, hammered by sluggish demand and rising inventory, although the losses were limited by hopes of an improvement in demand from soft-drink and ice-cream makers as summer approaches.

* The key April sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.71 percent at 2,788 rupees ($54.5) per 100 kg.

* Prices fell 0.4 percent to 2,759 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur in top producing Maharashtra state.

* "Demand is weak. Temperature is rising, but so far we haven't witnessed improvement in demand from soft drink makers," said an official at Ajinkyatara Co-operative Sugar Factory, based in Satara district of Maharashtra.

"May be in next few days they will raise purchases."

* Demand for the sweetener from ice-cream and beverage makers typically goes up during the summer.

* India has allowed millers to sell 1.35 million tonnes of non-levy sugar in March, 50,000 tonnes lower than the February allocation.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis.

* Indian sugar mills produced 21.2 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1 and March 15, up 14 percent from a year earlier, a trade body said on March 19.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

($1= 51.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)