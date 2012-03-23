MUMBAI, March 23 Indian sugar futures extended losses for a second straight session on Friday on sluggish consumer demand and rising inventories.

* The key April sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 0.21 percent at 2,782 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot markets in top producing Maharashtra state were closed for a local holiday.

* "Overall sentiments are bearish. There could be a further decline in the prices. There is an immediate support at 2,745 rupees per 100 kg level," said Amit Sajeja, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* The demand for the sweetener could rise next month as the summer heat sets in, traders said.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically goes up during the summer months of April to June.

* India has allowed millers to sell 1.35 million tonnes of non-levy sugar in March, 50,000 tonnes lower than the February allocation.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis.

* Indian sugar mills produced 21.2 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1 and March 15, up 14 percent from a year earlier, a trade body said on March 19.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* Indian raw sugar, from a possible fresh tranches of exports which could be authorised by ministers next week, is likely to be destined for sanctions-hit Iran, European trade sources said. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)