MUMBAI, March 23 Indian sugar futures extended
losses for a second straight session on Friday on sluggish
consumer demand and rising inventories.
* The key April sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 0.21
percent at 2,782 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot markets in top producing Maharashtra state were
closed for a local holiday.
* "Overall sentiments are bearish. There could be a further
decline in the prices. There is an immediate support at 2,745
rupees per 100 kg level," said Amit Sajeja, analyst with Kotak
Commodity Services.
* The demand for the sweetener could rise next month as the
summer heat sets in, traders said.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers
typically goes up during the summer months of April to June.
* India has allowed millers to sell 1.35 million tonnes of
non-levy sugar in March, 50,000 tonnes lower than the February
allocation.
* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government on a monthly basis.
* Indian sugar mills produced 21.2 million tonnes of the
sweetener between Oct. 1 and March 15, up 14 percent from a year
earlier, a trade body said on March 19.
* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar
in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million
tonnes.
* Indian raw sugar, from a possible fresh tranches of
exports which could be authorised by ministers next week, is
likely to be destined for sanctions-hit Iran, European trade
sources said.
