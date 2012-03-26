NEW DELHI, March 26 Indian sugar futures rose
for a second straight session on Monday on growing hopes of more
additional exports this season and on an improvement in demand
following a rise in temperature.
* Indian ministers could allow a further 1-million-tonne of
sugar exports when they meet later on Monday, traders and a
government source said, before top producer Brazil's entry into
the market in April when global prices could tumble.
* India, the world's top consumer and the second-biggest
producer, has allowed 2 million tonnes of sugar exports so far
in the season that began on Oct. 1.
* "Sugar crushing season is also coming to an end, and there
is an improvement in demand as the summer season is also
approaching," said Mukesh Kuwadia, secretary of Bombay Sugar
Merchants Association.
* The key April sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 0.63
percent at 2,820 rupees per 100 kg on Monday.
* In the Kolhapur spot market, in top producing Maharashtra
state, sugar rose 20 rupees to 2,770 rupees per 100 kg.
* Indian sugar mills produced 21.2 million tonnes of the
sweetener between Oct. 1 and March 15, up 14 percent from a year
earlier, a trade body said on March 19.
* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar
in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million
tonnes.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)