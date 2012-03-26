NEW DELHI, March 26 Indian sugar futures rose for a second straight session on Monday on growing hopes of more additional exports this season and on an improvement in demand following a rise in temperature.

* Indian ministers could allow a further 1-million-tonne of sugar exports when they meet later on Monday, traders and a government source said, before top producer Brazil's entry into the market in April when global prices could tumble.

* India, the world's top consumer and the second-biggest producer, has allowed 2 million tonnes of sugar exports so far in the season that began on Oct. 1.

* "Sugar crushing season is also coming to an end, and there is an improvement in demand as the summer season is also approaching," said Mukesh Kuwadia, secretary of Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* The key April sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 0.63 percent at 2,820 rupees per 100 kg on Monday.

* In the Kolhapur spot market, in top producing Maharashtra state, sugar rose 20 rupees to 2,770 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian sugar mills produced 21.2 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1 and March 15, up 14 percent from a year earlier, a trade body said on March 19.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)