MUMBAI, March 29 Sugar futures in India closed down after reversing initial gains on Thursday as higher supplies in spot markets outweighed the gains following the government's nod to allow an additional 1 million tonnes shipments, analysts said.

* The world's second-biggest producer of sugar had already allowed mills to export 2 million tonnes of sugar without restrictions under its open general licence (OGL) scheme in the current year that started in October 2011.

* With the additional 1 million tonnes, the total approved export so far is 3 million tonnes, in line with what the industry and markets expected.

* "Traders are hoping for higher April non-levy quota and that has also added to the sentiment. Moreover demand in the spot market is also sluggish," said Shikha Mittal, analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis.

* The April key sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.14 percent at 2,804 rupees per 100 kg.

* The prices were almost unchanged at 2,768 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur in top producing Maharashtra state.

* Indian sugar mills produced 21.2 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1 and March 15, up 14 percent from a year earlier, a trade body said on March 19.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)