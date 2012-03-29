MUMBAI, March 29 Sugar futures in India closed
down after reversing initial gains on Thursday as higher
supplies in spot markets outweighed the gains following the
government's nod to allow an additional 1 million tonnes
shipments, analysts said.
* The world's second-biggest producer of sugar had already
allowed mills to export 2 million tonnes of sugar without
restrictions under its open general licence (OGL) scheme in the
current year that started in October 2011.
* With the additional 1 million tonnes, the total approved
export so far is 3 million tonnes, in line with what the
industry and markets expected.
* "Traders are hoping for higher April non-levy quota and
that has also added to the sentiment. Moreover demand in the
spot market is also sluggish," said Shikha Mittal, analyst with
Karvy Comtrade.
* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government on a monthly basis.
* The April key sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.14 percent at
2,804 rupees per 100 kg.
* The prices were almost unchanged at 2,768 rupees per 100
kg in the spot market in Kolhapur in top producing Maharashtra
state.
* Indian sugar mills produced 21.2 million tonnes of the
sweetener between Oct. 1 and March 15, up 14 percent from a year
earlier, a trade body said on March 19.
* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar
in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million
tonnes.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)