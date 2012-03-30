MUMBAI, March 30 Indian sugar futures fell on Friday, extending losses for the second straight day as traders expect the government to allocate higher non-levy quota for April.

* The market believes the non-levy quota would be higher in April, said Vedika Narvekar, analyst with Angel Commodities Broking. A drop in other farm commodities also put a downward pressure on sugar, she said.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market. Every month, the food ministry decides the quantity each mill can sell in the open market.

* The April key sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.53 percent at 2,789 rupees per 100 kg.

* Prices of the most traded S-variety rose 5 rupees to 2,773 rupees per 100 in the Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state.

* Sugar prices tend to rise with an increase in local demand during the summer when cold drink and ice-cream makers step up purchases of the sweetener.

* Indian sugar mills produced 21.2 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1 and March 15, up 14 percent from a year earlier, a trade body said on March 19.

* The Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, expects 2011/12 output at 26 million tonnes, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)