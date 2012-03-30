Motor racing-We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
MUMBAI, March 30 Indian sugar futures fell on Friday, extending losses for the second straight day as traders expect the government to allocate higher non-levy quota for April.
* The market believes the non-levy quota would be higher in April, said Vedika Narvekar, analyst with Angel Commodities Broking. A drop in other farm commodities also put a downward pressure on sugar, she said.
* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market. Every month, the food ministry decides the quantity each mill can sell in the open market.
* The April key sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.53 percent at 2,789 rupees per 100 kg.
* Prices of the most traded S-variety rose 5 rupees to 2,773 rupees per 100 in the Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state.
* Sugar prices tend to rise with an increase in local demand during the summer when cold drink and ice-cream makers step up purchases of the sweetener.
* Indian sugar mills produced 21.2 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1 and March 15, up 14 percent from a year earlier, a trade body said on March 19.
* The Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, expects 2011/12 output at 26 million tonnes, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
TOKYO Japan Post Holdings plans to slow the pace of future acquisitions, shifting away from its earlier aggressive investment strategy as it smarts from losses over its purchase of Australian logistics company Toll Holdings, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.