MUMBAI, April 3 Indian sugar futures ended
steady for the second straight day on Tuesday as an improvement
in demand from soft-drink and ice-cream makers offset mounting
inventory from ongoing cane crushing, dealers said.
* The key May sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.14 percent at
2,821 rupees ($55.64) per 100 kg.
* "Soft-drink and ice-cream makers are raising purchases.
The rise in temperature is boosting their sales," said a member
of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* Prices rose 0.18 percent to 2,776 rupees per 100 kg in the
spot market in Kolhapur in top producing Maharashtra state.
* "Usually sugar price rises sharply in summer, but this
year supply surplus is not allowing prices to jump," the member
said.
* India produced 23.2 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1
and March 31, up 13 percent from the year-ago period, a
producers' body said on Tuesday.
* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar
in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million
tonnes.
* India has allowed millers to sell 4.5 million tonnes of
sugar from April to June in the open market, up 6 percent from
the previous quarter, to meet increased demand in summer.
* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government on a monthly basis.
* India has allowed another 1 million tonnes of unrestricted
white sugar exports, a government source said on March 26,
bringing the total approved so far to 3 million tonnes, in line
with industry and market expectations.
($1= 50.7 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)