MUMBAI, April 3 Indian sugar futures ended steady for the second straight day on Tuesday as an improvement in demand from soft-drink and ice-cream makers offset mounting inventory from ongoing cane crushing, dealers said.

* The key May sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.14 percent at 2,821 rupees ($55.64) per 100 kg.

* "Soft-drink and ice-cream makers are raising purchases. The rise in temperature is boosting their sales," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Prices rose 0.18 percent to 2,776 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur in top producing Maharashtra state.

* "Usually sugar price rises sharply in summer, but this year supply surplus is not allowing prices to jump," the member said.

* India produced 23.2 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and March 31, up 13 percent from the year-ago period, a producers' body said on Tuesday.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* India has allowed millers to sell 4.5 million tonnes of sugar from April to June in the open market, up 6 percent from the previous quarter, to meet increased demand in summer.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis.

* India has allowed another 1 million tonnes of unrestricted white sugar exports, a government source said on March 26, bringing the total approved so far to 3 million tonnes, in line with industry and market expectations.

($1= 50.7 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)