MUMBAI, April 4 India's sugar futures closed up on Wednesday on rise in demand from soft-drinks and ice-cream makers, negating the supply pressure in the ongoing cane crushing season, dealers said.

* The key May sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.17 percent at 2,826 rupees ($55.75) per 100 kg.

* Prices were mostly unchanged at 2,778 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur in top producing Maharashtra state.

* "Though demand has improved in local market, production this year is high, and there is uncertainty about export as prices in overseas market are not very attractive," said Mukesh Kuwadia, secretary, Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Demand for sweetener usually goes up with the rise in temperature.

* India produced 23.2 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and March 31, up 13 percent from the year-ago period, a producers' body said on Tuesday.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* India has allowed millers to sell 4.5 million tonnes of sugar from April to June in the open market, up 6 percent from the previous quarter, to meet increased demand in summer.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis.

* India has allowed another 1 million tonnes of unrestricted white sugar exports, a government source said on March 26, bringing the total approved so far to 3 million tonnes, in line with industry and market expectations.

($1 = 50.6900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)