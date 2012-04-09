MUMBAI, April 9 Indian sugar futures rose on
Monday on improved seasonal buying by soft-drink and ice-cream
makers in the spot market, dealers said.
* The key May sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.75 percent at 2,830
rupees ($55.16) per 100 kg at 1120 GMT.
* "Demand from soft drink makers has improved in the past
few days," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants
Association. "Retail demand is also good due to wedding season."
* Demand for the sweetener from ice-cream and beverage
makers typically goes up during the summer.
* Prices rose 0.58 percent to 2,791 rupees per 100 kg in the
spot market in Kolhapur in top producing Maharashtra state.
* India has allowed another 1 million tonnes of unrestricted
white sugar exports, a government source said on March 26,
bringing the total approved so far to 3 million tonnes, in line
with what the industry and markets expected.
* India produced 23.2 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1
and March 31, up 13 percent from the year-ago period, a
producers' body said l a st week.
* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar
in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million
tonnes.
($1= 51.3 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)