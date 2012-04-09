MUMBAI, April 9 Indian sugar futures rose on Monday on improved seasonal buying by soft-drink and ice-cream makers in the spot market, dealers said.

* The key May sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.75 percent at 2,830 rupees ($55.16) per 100 kg at 1120 GMT.

* "Demand from soft drink makers has improved in the past few days," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association. "Retail demand is also good due to wedding season."

* Demand for the sweetener from ice-cream and beverage makers typically goes up during the summer.

* Prices rose 0.58 percent to 2,791 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur in top producing Maharashtra state.

* India has allowed another 1 million tonnes of unrestricted white sugar exports, a government source said on March 26, bringing the total approved so far to 3 million tonnes, in line with what the industry and markets expected.

* India produced 23.2 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and March 31, up 13 percent from the year-ago period, a producers' body said l a st week.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

($1= 51.3 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)