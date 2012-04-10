MUMBAI, April 10 Indian sugar futures ended
nearly steady in low volume trade on Tuesday as demand from bulk
consumers picked up, offsetting rising supplies from the cane
crushing season.
* The key May sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.28 percent at
2,826 rupees ($54.87) per 100 kg.
* "Sentiments have improved in the past few days. Soft drink
makers are raising purchases in the market," said Ashok Jain,
president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* Demand for the sweetener from ice-cream and beverage
makers typically rises during the summer.
* Prices rose 0.32 percent to 2,800 rupees per 100 kg in the
spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.
* India has allowed another 1 million tonnes of unrestricted
white sugar exports, a government source said on March 26,
bringing the total approved so far to 3 million tonnes, in line
with the expectations of the industry and the markets.
* India produced 23.2 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1
and March 31, up 13 percent from a year earlier, a producers'
body said last week.
* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar
in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million
tonnes.
($1= 51.5 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Yadav; editing by Malini Menon)