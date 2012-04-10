MUMBAI, April 10 Indian sugar futures ended nearly steady in low volume trade on Tuesday as demand from bulk consumers picked up, offsetting rising supplies from the cane crushing season.

* The key May sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.28 percent at 2,826 rupees ($54.87) per 100 kg.

* "Sentiments have improved in the past few days. Soft drink makers are raising purchases in the market," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Demand for the sweetener from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* Prices rose 0.32 percent to 2,800 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.

* India has allowed another 1 million tonnes of unrestricted white sugar exports, a government source said on March 26, bringing the total approved so far to 3 million tonnes, in line with the expectations of the industry and the markets.

* India produced 23.2 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and March 31, up 13 percent from a year earlier, a producers' body said last week.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

($1= 51.5 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Yadav; editing by Malini Menon)