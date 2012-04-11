MUMBAI, April 11 Indian sugar futures were little changed for a second straight session on Wednesday as rising demand from bulk consumers was met with ample supplies from the current cane crushing season.

* The key May sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.21 percent at 2,820 rupees ($54.76) per 100 kg at 0746 GMT.

* "Millers in Maharashtra are slowly raising prices in tenders. Retail demand has improved along with buying from soft drink and ice-cream makers," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Demand for the sweetener from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* Prices edged up 0.18 percent to 2,805 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.

* India has allowed another 1 million tonnes of unrestricted white sugar exports, a government source said on March 26, bringing the total approved so far to 3 million tonnes, in line with the expectations of the industry and the markets.

* India produced 23.2 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and March 31, up 13 percent from a year earlier, a producers' body said last week.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

($1= 51.5 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)