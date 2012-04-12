MUMBAI, April 12 Indian sugar futures rose for the first time in three sessions on Thursday on a rise in temperature that boosted demand from soft drink and ice-cream makers and as the government gave more freedom to mills in selling non-levy quota.

* The key May sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.57 percent at 2,835 rupees ($55.1) per 100 kg at 0917 GMT.

* "Demand has improved from bulk consumers due to summer season," said Vedika Narvekar, senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

"But they are buying less than usual. They know production would be bumper, so no one is making big purchases."

* Demand for the sweetener from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* Prices edged up 2 rupees to 2,802 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.

* India has allowed millers to sell 4.5 million tonnes of non-levy sugar from April to June in the open market. Earlier it was releasing quota on monthly basis. The quarterly quota will give mills more flexibility in deciding their sales.

* The country has allowed another 1 million tonnes of unrestricted white sugar exports, a government source said on March 26, bringing the total approved so far to 3 million tonnes, in line with the expectations of the industry and the markets.

* India produced 23.2 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and March 31, up 13 percent from a year earlier, a producers' body said last week.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

($1= 51.45 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)