MUMBAI, April 12 Indian sugar futures rose for
the first time in three sessions on Thursday on a rise in
temperature that boosted demand from soft drink and ice-cream
makers and as the government gave more freedom to mills in
selling non-levy quota.
* The key May sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.57 percent at 2,835
rupees ($55.1) per 100 kg at 0917 GMT.
* "Demand has improved from bulk consumers due to summer
season," said Vedika Narvekar, senior analyst with Angel
Commodities Broking.
"But they are buying less than usual. They know production
would be bumper, so no one is making big purchases."
* Demand for the sweetener from ice-cream and beverage
makers typically rises during the summer.
* Prices edged up 2 rupees to 2,802 rupees per 100 kg in the
spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.
* India has allowed millers to sell 4.5 million tonnes of
non-levy sugar from April to June in the open market. Earlier it
was releasing quota on monthly basis. The quarterly quota will
give mills more flexibility in deciding their sales.
* The country has allowed another 1 million tonnes of
unrestricted white sugar exports, a government source said on
March 26, bringing the total approved so far to 3 million
tonnes, in line with the expectations of the industry and the
markets.
* India produced 23.2 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1
and March 31, up 13 percent from a year earlier, a producers'
body said last week.
* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar
in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million
tonnes.
($1= 51.45 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)