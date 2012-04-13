Motor racing-We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MUMBAI, April 13 Indian sugar futures were little changed on Friday as higher supplies and a drop in prices overseas offset an improvement in demand in the local spot market from bulk consumers.
* The key May sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.18 percent at 2,836 rupees ($55.28) per 100 kg.
* "The market is consolidating at current levels. Despite higher inventory, spot prices are moving higher due to summer demand," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* Demand for the sweetener from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.
* Prices edged up 0.29 percent to 2,813 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.
* New York raw sugar futures eased on Friday, following Brazil's sugar industry group forecasting a 2012/13 cane crush in line with market expectations.
* Brazil's sugar industry association Unica forecast the main center-south crop to yield 33.1 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, up 5.7 percent on the year, inside the range of current industry estimates.
* India has allowed millers to sell 4.5 million tonnes of non-levy sugar from April to June in the open market, compared with allowances on a monthly basis earlier. The quarterly quota will give mills more flexibility in deciding their sales.
* India produced 23.2 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and March 31, up 13 percent from a year earlier, a producers' body said last week.
* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.
($1= 51.3 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
