MUMBAI, April 16 Indian sugar futures were little changed on Monday as a drop in overseas prices and bountiful supplies offset higher demand from soft-drink and ice-cream makers, dealers said.

* The key May sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was unchanged 2,836 rupees ($55) per 100 kg at 1030 GMT.

* "The summer season demand has been improving, but it failed to lift prices due to comfortable supplies situation," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Demand for the sweetener from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* The price was unchanged at 2,813 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.

* India has allowed millers to sell 4.5 million tonnes of non-levy sugar from April to June in the open market, compared with allowances on a monthly basis earlier. The quarterly quota will give mills more flexibility in deciding their sales.

* The country has allowed another 1 million tonnes of unrestricted white sugar exports, a government source said on March 26, bringing the total approved so far to 3 million tonnes, in line with the expectations of the industry and the markets.

* India produced 23.2 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and March 31, up 13 percent from a year earlier, a producers' body said last week.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

($1= 51.6 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)