MUMBAI, April 16 Indian sugar futures were
little changed on Monday as a drop in overseas prices and
bountiful supplies offset higher demand from soft-drink and
ice-cream makers, dealers said.
* The key May sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was unchanged 2,836 rupees
($55) per 100 kg at 1030 GMT.
* "The summer season demand has been improving, but it
failed to lift prices due to comfortable supplies situation,"
said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* Demand for the sweetener from ice-cream and beverage
makers typically rises during the summer.
* The price was unchanged at 2,813 rupees per 100 kg in the
spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.
* India has allowed millers to sell 4.5 million tonnes of
non-levy sugar from April to June in the open market, compared
with allowances on a monthly basis earlier. The quarterly quota
will give mills more flexibility in deciding their sales.
* The country has allowed another 1 million tonnes of
unrestricted white sugar exports, a government source said on
March 26, bringing the total approved so far to 3 million
tonnes, in line with the expectations of the industry and the
markets.
* India produced 23.2 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1
and March 31, up 13 percent from a year earlier, a producers'
body said last week.
* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar
in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million
tonnes.
($1= 51.6 Indian rupees)
