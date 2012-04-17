MUMBAI, April 17 Indian sugar futures stayed in a narrow band for the second straight session on Tuesday, with flexibility given to mills in selling non-levy sugar quota and an improvement in spot demand offsetting a fall in overseas prices and ample supplies.

* The key May sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.04 percent at 2,835 rupees ($55.05) per 100 kg at 0935 GMT. For the past two weeks the contract has been moving within the range of 2,800 to 2,860 rupees.

* "Sugar companies are in pressure to generate cash. Despite giving quota for three months prices are steady as summer demand is lower than usual," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Demand for the sweetener from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* India has allowed millers to sell 4.5 million tonnes of non-levy sugar from April to June in the open market, compared with allowances on a monthly basis earlier. The quarterly quota will give mills more flexibility in deciding their sales.

* Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price immediately after harvest or within two weeks.

* The price was down 2 rupees at 2,811 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.

* The country has allowed another 1 million tonnes of unrestricted white sugar exports, a government source said on March 26, bringing the total approved so far to 3 million tonnes, in line with the expectations of the industry and the markets.

* India produced 23.2 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and March 31, up 13 percent from a year earlier, a producers' body said last week.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

($1= 51.5 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)