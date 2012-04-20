MUMBAI, April 20 Indian sugar futures were
little changed on Friday as higher production and a fall in the
world market offset hopes the government will allow additional
overseas sales of the sweetener, dealers said.
* New York raw sugar futures dipped 0.29 cent to
close at 22.05 cents per lb on Thursday, the lowest finish for
the spot contract since May 2011.
* The key May sugar contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.1 percent at 2,855
rupees ($54.8) per 100 kg at 0915 GMT.
* "Crushing season is coming to an end. It is now pretty
much clear that we will have significant surplus for export.
Unless government allows extra exports, prices will remain under
pressure," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants
Association.
* India is likely to consider more sugar exports soon as it
is set to produce a surplus for a third straight year in the 12
months from Oct. 1, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said.
* The country has already allowed 3 million tonnes of open
general licence (OGL) exports in the 2011/12 season. These
quantities have been allowed in a phased manner since October
with the latest quantity of 1 million tonnes allowed last month.
* On Tuesday, a producers' body said the country had
produced 24.63 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and April
15, up 13.3 percent from the year ago period.
* The price was up 7 rupees at 2,829 rupees per 100 kg in
the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.
* Demand for the sweetener from ice-cream and beverage
makers typically rises during the summer.
* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar
in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million
tonnes.
($1= 52.1 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)