MUMBAI, April 20 Indian sugar futures were little changed on Friday as higher production and a fall in the world market offset hopes the government will allow additional overseas sales of the sweetener, dealers said.

* New York raw sugar futures dipped 0.29 cent to close at 22.05 cents per lb on Thursday, the lowest finish for the spot contract since May 2011.

* The key May sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.1 percent at 2,855 rupees ($54.8) per 100 kg at 0915 GMT.

* "Crushing season is coming to an end. It is now pretty much clear that we will have significant surplus for export. Unless government allows extra exports, prices will remain under pressure," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* India is likely to consider more sugar exports soon as it is set to produce a surplus for a third straight year in the 12 months from Oct. 1, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said.

* The country has already allowed 3 million tonnes of open general licence (OGL) exports in the 2011/12 season. These quantities have been allowed in a phased manner since October with the latest quantity of 1 million tonnes allowed last month.

* On Tuesday, a producers' body said the country had produced 24.63 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and April 15, up 13.3 percent from the year ago period.

* The price was up 7 rupees at 2,829 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.

* Demand for the sweetener from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

($1= 52.1 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)