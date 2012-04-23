MUMBAI, April 23 Indian sugar futures were flat on Monday as traders stayed on the sidelines waiting for a government notification on the 1 million tonnes exports permitted last month.

* At 1007 GMT, the key May sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange edged up 0.07 percent at 2,865 rupees ($54.57) per 100 kg.

* "The industry is waiting for a notification on the last tranche of exports," said Vedika Narvekar, senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking, adding, since the prime minister was intervening, it was hoped that the issue would be resolved soon.

* The country has allowed 3 million tonnes of open general licence (OGL) exports in the 2011/12 season, including the 1 million tonnes allowed in March.

* For the last tranche of exports, the domestic sugar industry is divided on the issue of adopting a new mechanism or continuing with the method of dividing export quotas among all mills based on their average output over three years.

* Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has called a meeting of key ministers to discuss exports of farm commodities on April 30, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said on Monday.

* On April 17, a producers' body said the country had produced 24.63 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and April 15, up 13.3 percent from a year earlier.

* The price was steady at 2,824 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.

* "Summer demand is not sufficient to bolster prices. This year, supplies are more than local demand," Narvekar said.

* Demand for the sweetener from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

($1= 52.5 rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)