Motor racing-We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
MUMBAI, April 24 Indian sugar futures nudged higher on Tuesday on an improvement in demand due to the summer season and on hopes the government will soon issue a notification for the exports of 1 million tonnes permitted last month, dealers said.
* Ample supplies from ongoing cane crushing weighed appetite, they said.
* At 1030 GMT, the key May sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange edged up 0.28 percent to 2,868 rupees ($54.32) per 100 kg.
* "Demand from soft drink and ice-cream makers has been nullifying impact of higher supplies. Retail demand has also healthy due to wedding season," said a Mumbai based dealer.
* Demand for the sweetener from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.
* The price rose by 3 rupees to 2,829 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.
* India could export 3 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13 -- the same as approved so far this year -- with output of at least 25 million tonnes, a senior industry official said on Tuesday, keeping the world's second-biggest producer exporting for a third straight year.
* The country has already exported 2 million tonnes of sugar this year and agreed to overseas sales of another 1 million tonnes but the government has still not decided on a mechanism to allocate the latest sales.
* Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has called a meeting of key ministers to discuss exports of farm commodities on April 30, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said on Monday.
* On April 17, a producers' body said the country had produced 24.63 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and April 15, up 13.3 percent from a year earlier.
* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.
($1= 52.8 rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
TOKYO Japan Post Holdings plans to slow the pace of future acquisitions, shifting away from its earlier aggressive investment strategy as it smarts from losses over its purchase of Australian logistics company Toll Holdings, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.