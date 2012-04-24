MUMBAI, April 24 Indian sugar futures nudged higher on Tuesday on an improvement in demand due to the summer season and on hopes the government will soon issue a notification for the exports of 1 million tonnes permitted last month, dealers said.

* Ample supplies from ongoing cane crushing weighed appetite, they said.

* At 1030 GMT, the key May sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange edged up 0.28 percent to 2,868 rupees ($54.32) per 100 kg.

* "Demand from soft drink and ice-cream makers has been nullifying impact of higher supplies. Retail demand has also healthy due to wedding season," said a Mumbai based dealer.

* Demand for the sweetener from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* The price rose by 3 rupees to 2,829 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.

* India could export 3 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13 -- the same as approved so far this year -- with output of at least 25 million tonnes, a senior industry official said on Tuesday, keeping the world's second-biggest producer exporting for a third straight year.

* The country has already exported 2 million tonnes of sugar this year and agreed to overseas sales of another 1 million tonnes but the government has still not decided on a mechanism to allocate the latest sales.

* Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has called a meeting of key ministers to discuss exports of farm commodities on April 30, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said on Monday.

* On April 17, a producers' body said the country had produced 24.63 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and April 15, up 13.3 percent from a year earlier.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

($1= 52.8 rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)