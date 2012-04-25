MUMBAI, April 25 Indian sugar futures were
little changed on Wednesday as ample supplies from this year's
production and expectations of a bumper crop next year
outweighed an improvement in spot demand due to the summer
season, dealers said.
* At 0945 GMT, the key May sugar contract on India's
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.03
percent at 2,868 rupees ($54.52) per 100 kg.
* "Bulk buyers know that supply situation is very
comfortable. They are keeping very low inventory," said Mukesh
Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* Demand for the sweetener from ice-cream and beverage
makers typically rises during the summer.
* "From this year's production we will get significant
amount as carry forward for next year. Even next year, we are
going to produce surplus," Kuvadia said.
* On April 17, a producers' body said the country had
produced 24.63 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and April
15, up 13.3 percent from a year earlier.
* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar
in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million
tonnes.
* The price rose by a rupee to 2,827 rupees per 100 kg in
the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.
* The market is getting some support from hopes the
government will soon issue a notification for the exports of 1
million tonnes permitted last month, dealers said.
* The country has already exported 2 million tonnes of sugar
this year and agreed to overseas sales of another 1 million
tonnes but the government has still not decided on a mechanism
to allocate the latest sales.
* Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has called a meeting
of key ministers to discuss exports of farm commodities on April
30, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said on Monday.
* India could export 3 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13 --
the same as approved so far this year -- with output of at least
25 million tonnes, a senior industry official said on Tuesday,
keeping the world's second-biggest producer exporting for a
third straight year. ($1= 52.6 rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)