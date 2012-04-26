Motor racing-We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MUMBAI, April 26 Indian sugar futures were steady for the second straight session on Thursday as traders held positions awaiting the government's decision on exports. Also, higher supplies and expectations of a bumper crop next year offset an improvement in spot demand.
* At 1010 GMT, the key May sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was flat at 2,870 rupees ($54.56) per 100 kg.
* "Everybody is waiting for some clarity over sugar exports as a ministers' panel is scheduled to meet on May 3 and are refraining from taking fresh positions," said Prerana Desai, vice-president, research, Kotak Commodity Services.
* A meeting to discuss the details of 1 million tonnes of sugar exports permitted last month was deferred on Wednesday, according to sources.
* On April 17, a producers' body said the country produced 24.63 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and April 15, up 13.3 percent from a year earlier.
* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.
* The price rose by a rupee to 2,830 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.
* The market is getting some support from hopes the government will soon issue a notification for the exports of 1 million tonnes permitted last month, dealers said.
* The country has already exported 2 million tonnes of sugar this year and agreed to overseas sales of another 1 million tonnes but the government has still not decided on a mechanism to allocate the latest sales.
* Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has called a meeting of key ministers to discuss exports of farm commodities on April 30, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said on Monday.
* India could export 3 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13 -- the same as approved so far this year -- with output of at least 25 million tonnes, a senior industry official said on Tuesday, keeping the world's second-biggest producer exporting for a third straight year.
($1 = 52.6050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
