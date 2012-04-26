MUMBAI, April 26 Indian sugar futures were steady for the second straight session on Thursday as traders held positions awaiting the government's decision on exports. Also, higher supplies and expectations of a bumper crop next year offset an improvement in spot demand.

* At 1010 GMT, the key May sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was flat at 2,870 rupees ($54.56) per 100 kg.

* "Everybody is waiting for some clarity over sugar exports as a ministers' panel is scheduled to meet on May 3 and are refraining from taking fresh positions," said Prerana Desai, vice-president, research, Kotak Commodity Services.

* A meeting to discuss the details of 1 million tonnes of sugar exports permitted last month was deferred on Wednesday, according to sources.

* On April 17, a producers' body said the country produced 24.63 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and April 15, up 13.3 percent from a year earlier.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* The price rose by a rupee to 2,830 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.

* The market is getting some support from hopes the government will soon issue a notification for the exports of 1 million tonnes permitted last month, dealers said.

* The country has already exported 2 million tonnes of sugar this year and agreed to overseas sales of another 1 million tonnes but the government has still not decided on a mechanism to allocate the latest sales.

* Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has called a meeting of key ministers to discuss exports of farm commodities on April 30, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said on Monday.

* India could export 3 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13 -- the same as approved so far this year -- with output of at least 25 million tonnes, a senior industry official said on Tuesday, keeping the world's second-biggest producer exporting for a third straight year.

($1 = 52.6050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)