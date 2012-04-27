MUMBAI, April 27 Indian sugar futures fell on
Friday as a delay in finalising a mechanism to allocate
additional permitted exports hurt sentiment.
* At 4.13 p.m., the most-traded May sugar contract
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was
trading down 0.38 percent at 2,858 rupees per 100 kg, after
trading flat for two straight sessions.
* "A panel of ministers meet to discuss the modalities of 1
million tonnes sugar exports permitted last month got postponed
to next week," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of
research at Angel Commodities Broking.
"This means that there could be a further delay in shipment
and that is hurting sentiment."
* The meeting is now scheduled on May 3.
* The country has already exported 2 million tonnes of sugar
this marketing year that began in October and has agreed to
overseas sales of another 1 million tonnes, but the government
has yet to decide on a mechanism to allocate the latest sales.
* In the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing
Maharashtra state, the price rose by 7 rupees to 2,822 rupees
per 100 kg, on improved demand with the advent of summer.
* Demand for the sweetener from ice-cream and beverage
makers typically rises during the summer months.
* Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has called a meeting
of key ministers to discuss exports of farm commodities on April
30, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said on Monday.
* India could export 3 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13
-the same as approved so far this year - with output of at least
25 million tonnes, a senior industry official said on Tuesday,
keeping the world's second-biggest producer exporting for a
third straight year.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)