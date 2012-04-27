MUMBAI, April 27 Indian sugar futures fell on Friday as a delay in finalising a mechanism to allocate additional permitted exports hurt sentiment.

* At 4.13 p.m., the most-traded May sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 0.38 percent at 2,858 rupees per 100 kg, after trading flat for two straight sessions.

* "A panel of ministers meet to discuss the modalities of 1 million tonnes sugar exports permitted last month got postponed to next week," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Angel Commodities Broking.

"This means that there could be a further delay in shipment and that is hurting sentiment."

* The meeting is now scheduled on May 3.

* The country has already exported 2 million tonnes of sugar this marketing year that began in October and has agreed to overseas sales of another 1 million tonnes, but the government has yet to decide on a mechanism to allocate the latest sales.

* In the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state, the price rose by 7 rupees to 2,822 rupees per 100 kg, on improved demand with the advent of summer.

* Demand for the sweetener from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer months.

* Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has called a meeting of key ministers to discuss exports of farm commodities on April 30, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said on Monday.

* India could export 3 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13 -the same as approved so far this year - with output of at least 25 million tonnes, a senior industry official said on Tuesday, keeping the world's second-biggest producer exporting for a third straight year. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)