MUMBAI, June 4 Indian sugar futures fell on Monday to their lowest level in nearly two months on ample supplies, softening demand and on weak global cues.

* The key July sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.21 percent lower at 2,824 rupees ($50.97) per 100 kg at 1030 GMT. It fell to 2,815 rupees earlier, the lowest level for the second-month contract since April 9.

* "Bulk consumers are not active. As the monsoon season is approaching, they have cut down purchases," said an official at Ajinkyatara Co-operative Sugar Factory, based in the western Indian state of Maharashtra.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer. However, unseasonal rains and a lower-than-average temperature have crimped demand compared with the previous year, dealers say.

* With monsoon rains expected to cover most part of the country this month, the demand for the sweetener is likely to fall further.

* India's monsoon rains are likely to hit the southern Kerala coast in two days, a top weather official said on Monday.

* The world's top producer after Brazil is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual domestic demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* New York raw sugar futures on Friday dropped 1.7 percent to close at 19.09 cents per lb, the spot contract's lowest settlement since August 2010.

* India produced 25.5 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and May 31, up 8 percent from the year-ago period, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, said last week.

($1 = 55.4 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)