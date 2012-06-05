MUMBAI, June 5 Indian sugar futures hit a
two-month low on Tuesday, hammered by sluggish demand and ample
supply, with the continued fall in the world market depressing
sentiments further.
* The key July sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange provisionally closed 0.21
percent lower at 2,824 rupees ($50.74) per 100 kg. It fell to
2,810 rupees earlier, the lowest level for the second-month
contract since April 9.
* "During summer season we didn't see any sharp rise in
demand. Now monsoon season has started. Demand will fall
further...we can see further downside in prices," said Vedika
Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers
typically drops in monsoon months as a cooler weather brings
down demand for these goods.
* India's annual monsoon rains have arrived at the southern
Kerala coast, a top weather official said on Tuesday.
* The market has been under pressure for the past few months
due to bountiful supplies and the recent correction in the world
sugar market will add to woes of Indian millers trying to
export, Narvekar said.
* Annual demand for the world's top sugar consumer is
estimated at about 22 million tonnes, against an estimated
output of 26 million tonnes in 2011/12. The country has produced
25.5 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and May 31, up 8
percent from the year-ago period.
* New York raw sugar futures on Monday fell to near
two-year lows on worries over weak global economies and bumper
supplies.
* Sugar price eased by 8 rupees to 2,814 rupees in the spot
market in Kolhapur, in top producing western Indian Maharashtra
state.
($1 = 55.65 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)