MUMBAI, June 5 Indian sugar futures hit a two-month low on Tuesday, hammered by sluggish demand and ample supply, with the continued fall in the world market depressing sentiments further.

* The key July sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange provisionally closed 0.21 percent lower at 2,824 rupees ($50.74) per 100 kg. It fell to 2,810 rupees earlier, the lowest level for the second-month contract since April 9.

* "During summer season we didn't see any sharp rise in demand. Now monsoon season has started. Demand will fall further...we can see further downside in prices," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically drops in monsoon months as a cooler weather brings down demand for these goods.

* India's annual monsoon rains have arrived at the southern Kerala coast, a top weather official said on Tuesday.

* The market has been under pressure for the past few months due to bountiful supplies and the recent correction in the world sugar market will add to woes of Indian millers trying to export, Narvekar said.

* Annual demand for the world's top sugar consumer is estimated at about 22 million tonnes, against an estimated output of 26 million tonnes in 2011/12. The country has produced 25.5 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and May 31, up 8 percent from the year-ago period.

* New York raw sugar futures on Monday fell to near two-year lows on worries over weak global economies and bumper supplies.

* Sugar price eased by 8 rupees to 2,814 rupees in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing western Indian Maharashtra state.

($1 = 55.65 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)