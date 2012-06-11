MUMBAI, June 11 Indian sugar futures were trading up in a choppy session on Monday as improvement in overseas market and concerns over delay in monsoon outweighed sluggish demand and ample supplies in spot markets.

* At 1037 GMT, the key July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.21 percent at 2,835 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Sugar is up in global markets due to concernts over production in Brazil, and the monsoon arrival has been delayed in key southern states. All these factors are likely to support the prices," said Vedika Narvekar, analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* India's monsoon rainfall was 36 percent below average in the week to June 6, the weather office said on Thursday, after the seasonal rains missed their usual arrival date of June 1 in south India.

* The benchmark July raw sugar futures rose above the psychologically important 20 cents per lb, and stood at 20.26 cents a lb, up 0.28 cent or 1.4 percent, at 0944 GMT.

* Sugar fell 5 rupees to 2,805 rupees in the spot market in Kolhapur, in the top producing western state of Maharashtra.

* Annual demand for the world's top sugar consumer is estimated at about 22 million tonnes, against an estimated output of 26 million tonnes in 2011/12. The country has produced 25.5 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and May 31, up 8 percent from the year-ago period. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)