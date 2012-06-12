MUMBAI, June 12 Indian sugar futures were up for
the third straight session on Tuesday on slow progress of the
monsoon in the current season, which could impact sowing of
major crops.
* At 0921 GMT, the key July contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 0.18
percent at 2,836 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's monsoon rainfall was 36 percent below average in
the week to June 6 and was delayed by four days, according to
the weather department.
* "By June 10, the monsoon should have covered all of south
India, but this year it has not even reached Maharashtra, the
key sugar producing state," said Prerana Desai, vice president
of research at Kotak Commodity Services.
* Besides lower rains, a rally in sugar prices in the global
market has helped domestic prices offset the pressure from
oversupply and sluggish demand in the spot market, Desai said.
* Sugar rose 4 rupees to 2,814 rupees in the spot market in
Kolhapur, in the top producing western state of Maharashtra.
* Annual demand for the world's top sugar consumer is
estimated at about 22 million tonnes, against an estimated
output of 26 million tonnes in 2011/12. The country has produced
25.5 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and May 31, up 8
percent from the year-ago period.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)