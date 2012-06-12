MUMBAI, June 12 Indian sugar futures were up for the third straight session on Tuesday on slow progress of the monsoon in the current season, which could impact sowing of major crops.

* At 0921 GMT, the key July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 0.18 percent at 2,836 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's monsoon rainfall was 36 percent below average in the week to June 6 and was delayed by four days, according to the weather department.

* "By June 10, the monsoon should have covered all of south India, but this year it has not even reached Maharashtra, the key sugar producing state," said Prerana Desai, vice president of research at Kotak Commodity Services.

* Besides lower rains, a rally in sugar prices in the global market has helped domestic prices offset the pressure from oversupply and sluggish demand in the spot market, Desai said.

* Sugar rose 4 rupees to 2,814 rupees in the spot market in Kolhapur, in the top producing western state of Maharashtra.

* Annual demand for the world's top sugar consumer is estimated at about 22 million tonnes, against an estimated output of 26 million tonnes in 2011/12. The country has produced 25.5 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and May 31, up 8 percent from the year-ago period. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)