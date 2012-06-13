MUMBAI, June 13 Indian sugar futures rose for the fourth straight session on Wednesday on fears delayed rains in key growing areas could impact production in the next season, though higher supplies in the physical market capped the gains.

* Monsoon rains in India were delayed and rainfall was 36 percent lower in the week to June 6, according to the weather department.

* At 1014 GMT, the key July sugar on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 0.49 percent at 2,850 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar rose 14 rupees to 2,830 rupees in the spot market in Kolhapur, in the top producing western state of Maharashtra.

* India's sugar season runs from October to September.

* " Sugar prices had been falling since early May, now some traders are squaring off their positions. This has also provided support to falling prices," said Prasoon Mathur, senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* Annual demand for the world's top sugar consumer is estimated at about 22 million tonnes, against an estimated output of 26 million tonnes in 2011/12. The country has produced 25.5 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and May 31, up 8 percent from the year-ago period. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)