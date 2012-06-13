MUMBAI, June 13 Indian sugar futures rose for
the fourth straight session on Wednesday on fears delayed rains
in key growing areas could impact production in the next season,
though higher supplies in the physical market capped the gains.
* Monsoon rains in India were delayed and rainfall was 36
percent lower in the week to June 6, according to the weather
department.
* At 1014 GMT, the key July sugar on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 0.49
percent at 2,850 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sugar rose 14 rupees to 2,830 rupees in the spot market in
Kolhapur, in the top producing western state of Maharashtra.
* India's sugar season runs from October to September.
* " Sugar prices had been falling since early May, now some
traders are squaring off their positions. This has also provided
support to falling prices," said Prasoon Mathur, senior analyst
with Religare Commodities.
* Annual demand for the world's top sugar consumer is
estimated at about 22 million tonnes, against an estimated
output of 26 million tonnes in 2011/12. The country has produced
25.5 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and May 31, up 8
percent from the year-ago period.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)