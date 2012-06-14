MUMBAI, June 14 Indian sugar futures rose for a fifth straight session on Thursday as demand in the physical market improved and on concerns over the delayed monsoon, which could impact production in the next season.

* At 1116 GMT, the key July sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 0.91 percent at 2,875 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar prices in the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state rose 12 rupees to 2,841 rupees per 100 kg.

* "As rains in north India have been delayed there is some improvement in demand due to prevailing high temperatures. We expect prices to rise in the next few sessions also," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary, Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Demand for the sweetner usually goes up in the summer on higher buying by ice-cream and soft drink makers.

* Monsoon rains in India were delayed and rainfall was 36 percent lower in the week to June 6, according to the weather department.

* Delay in rains has raised concerns about a decline in output in key growing areas and has pushed up prices, said Prasoon Mathur, senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* Annual demand for the world's top sugar consumer is estimated at about 22 million tonnes, against an estimated output of 26 million tonnes in 2011/12. The country produced 25.5 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and May 31, up 8 percent from the year-ago period. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)