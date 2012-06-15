MUMBAI, June 15 Indian sugar futures were trading nearly flat on Friday, after rising 2.5 percent in the previous five sessions, in low-volume trade as higher supplies offset the slight improvement in demand from north India.

* At 1105 GMT, the key sugar July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading marginally up at 2,877 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar prices in the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state fell 2 rupees to 2,841 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Wholesale dealers are stocking up ahead of rains, since it would be difficult to transport sugar once the monsoon picks up. This has pushed prices up despite surplus supplies," said Subhranil Dey, analyst with SMC Global Comtrade.

* Prices could touch 2,890 rupees per 100 kg in next few days and there could be some correction in prices after that, Dey said.

* Demand for the sweetner usually goes up in the summer on higher buying by ice-cream and soft drink makers.

* Annual demand for the world's top sugar consumer is estimated at about 22 million tonnes, against an estimated output of 26 million tonnes in 2011/12. The country produced 25.5 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and May 31, up 8 percent from the year-ago period. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)