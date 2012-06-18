Autoliv says will accelerate beyond $12 billion sales target
STOCKHOLM The near-collapse of Japanese airbag maker Takata has cleared the road for bigger rival Swedish rival Autoliv but higher orders have yet to translate into share price gains.
MUMBAI, June 18 Indian sugar futures nudged lower on Monday in low-volume trade on bountiufl supplies and an expected drop in demand after monsoon rains progressed in central India.
* The key July sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.1 percent lower at 2,886 rupees ($51.81) per 100 kg by 1026 GMT.
* Monsoon rains have covered most parts of Maharashtra and may cover remaining parts of the state and Madhya Pradesh in the next few days, the weather department said on Monday.
* "As monsoon is progressing, demand is going down from bulk consumers. Retail demand is also weak," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically drops in monsoon months as cooler weather brings down demand for these goods.
* An estimated rise in production also weighed on sentiment, dealers said.
* Annual demand for the world's top sugar consumer is estimated at about 22 million tonnes, against an estimated output of 26 million tonnes in 2011/12. The country has produced 25.5 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and May 31, up 8 percent from the year-ago period.
* Sugar price edged up by 3 rupees to 2,843 rupees in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.
($1 = 55.7 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)
