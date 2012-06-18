MUMBAI, June 18 Indian sugar futures nudged lower on Monday in low-volume trade on bountiufl supplies and an expected drop in demand after monsoon rains progressed in central India.

* The key July sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.1 percent lower at 2,886 rupees ($51.81) per 100 kg by 1026 GMT.

* Monsoon rains have covered most parts of Maharashtra and may cover remaining parts of the state and Madhya Pradesh in the next few days, the weather department said on Monday.

* "As monsoon is progressing, demand is going down from bulk consumers. Retail demand is also weak," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically drops in monsoon months as cooler weather brings down demand for these goods.

* An estimated rise in production also weighed on sentiment, dealers said.

* Annual demand for the world's top sugar consumer is estimated at about 22 million tonnes, against an estimated output of 26 million tonnes in 2011/12. The country has produced 25.5 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and May 31, up 8 percent from the year-ago period.

* Sugar price edged up by 3 rupees to 2,843 rupees in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.

