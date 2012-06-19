MUMBAI, June 19 Indian sugar futures were steady
on Tuesday on ample supplies and poor demand amid concerns poor
rainfall in key cane growing areas may affect yields.
* The key July sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.1 percent higher at
2,889 rupees ($51.59) per 100 kg by 1018 GMT.
* "Rainfall was very poor in the cane growing areas of
Maharashtra. The drought-hit crop needs urgent rainfall. Further
delay can affect yields," said a senior analyst with Angel
Commodities Broking Pvt. Ltd.
* Rainfall in the cane growing central region of Maharashtra
state has been 36 percent below average since the beginning of
the monsoon, weather department data showed.
* A weak rupee has also helped stabilise prices . "Rupee
depreciation can help exporters. It can make Indian sugar
competitive in the world market," said the Angel analyst.
* The partially convertible rupee weakened to 56.12
per dollar versus its previous close of 55.9050/9150, on the
back of dollar demand from oil firms and other importers.
* India has agreed to permit sugar shipments without any cap
to help mills clear some dues they owe to cane growers.
* Annual demand for the world's top sugar consumer is
estimated at about 22 million tonnes, against an expected output
of 26 million tonnes in 2011/12. The country produced 25.5
million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and May 31, up 8 percent
from the year-ago period.
* Sugar nudged down by a rupee to 2,838 rupees in the key
spot market in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.
* Demand for sugar typically drops in monsoon months as
cooler weather brings down demand from ice-cream and beverage
makers.
($1 = 56 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)