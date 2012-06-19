MUMBAI, June 19 Indian sugar futures were steady on Tuesday on ample supplies and poor demand amid concerns poor rainfall in key cane growing areas may affect yields.

* The key July sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.1 percent higher at 2,889 rupees ($51.59) per 100 kg by 1018 GMT.

* "Rainfall was very poor in the cane growing areas of Maharashtra. The drought-hit crop needs urgent rainfall. Further delay can affect yields," said a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking Pvt. Ltd.

* Rainfall in the cane growing central region of Maharashtra state has been 36 percent below average since the beginning of the monsoon, weather department data showed.

* A weak rupee has also helped stabilise prices . "Rupee depreciation can help exporters. It can make Indian sugar competitive in the world market," said the Angel analyst.

* The partially convertible rupee weakened to 56.12 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.9050/9150, on the back of dollar demand from oil firms and other importers.

* India has agreed to permit sugar shipments without any cap to help mills clear some dues they owe to cane growers.

* Annual demand for the world's top sugar consumer is estimated at about 22 million tonnes, against an expected output of 26 million tonnes in 2011/12. The country produced 25.5 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and May 31, up 8 percent from the year-ago period.

* Sugar nudged down by a rupee to 2,838 rupees in the key spot market in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

* Demand for sugar typically drops in monsoon months as cooler weather brings down demand from ice-cream and beverage makers.

($1 = 56 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)